New Ethan Page Vlog Goes Behind the Scenes of First Impact on AXS TV Taping
November 20, 2019 | Posted by
– Ethan Page’s latest vlog is online, looking behind the scenes of the first Impact Wrestling tapings of the post-AXS TV era. Page posted the new video to his YouTube account, which you can see below.
The video is described as follows:
IMPACT! Wrestling debuts on AXS TV & I go behind the scenes of the very first TV taping we did in Windsor, Ontario. 5 events total this VLOG over the course of 4 days! Including Tessa Blanchard, Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Ethan Page, Josh Alexander, The Rascalz & many more!
