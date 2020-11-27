wrestling / News
WWE News: New Extra From Liv Morgan Network Special, Sneak Peek of Roderick Strong on Swerve City Podcast
November 27, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new extra from Liv Morgan’s WWE Network special. You can see the clip below from Liv Forever, which premieres Sunday on the Network:
– The company also posted the following preview of Roderick Strong on the latest Swerve City Podcast:
More Trending Stories
- Bayley On Deciding It Was Time to Turn Heel, Fighting Hard To Be Able to Do So
- Eric Bischoff On Glaring Difference Between WWE & AEW, Why Both Are Struggling To Grow Their Audience
- Kenny Omega Thought He’d Have to Retire in 2015, Talks Potential Post-Wrestling Career
- Arn Anderson Recalls Degrading Urination Angle With Steve Austin, Vince McMahon Holding Grudge Against Him