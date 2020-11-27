wrestling / News

WWE News: New Extra From Liv Morgan Network Special, Sneak Peek of Roderick Strong on Swerve City Podcast

November 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan

– WWE has posted a new extra from Liv Morgan’s WWE Network special. You can see the clip below from Liv Forever, which premieres Sunday on the Network:

– The company also posted the following preview of Roderick Strong on the latest Swerve City Podcast:

