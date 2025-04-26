wrestling / News
New Fan Footage Shows Montez Ford Using Fan’s Prosthetic Leg on WWE Smackdown
April 26, 2025 | Posted by
During the TLC match on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Montez Ford used a fan’s prosthetic leg to attack Johnny Gargano. The move was done with the fan’s permission, who shared alternate footage of the incident on social media.
My Smackdown moment!!! Thank you @MontezFordWWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/OcLpkijKU4
— LUCHA BIG E (@LuchaBigE) April 26, 2025
