wrestling / News

New Fan Footage Shows Montez Ford Using Fan’s Prosthetic Leg on WWE Smackdown

April 26, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Montez Ford WWE Smackdown 4-25-25 Image Credit: WWE

During the TLC match on last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Montez Ford used a fan’s prosthetic leg to attack Johnny Gargano. The move was done with the fan’s permission, who shared alternate footage of the incident on social media.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading