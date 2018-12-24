Quantcast

 

Various News: New Fighting With My Family Trailer, Finn Balor Working With Home Sweet Home Campaign, MLW Running A New Year’s Eve Marathon

December 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Florence Pugh Fighting With My Family

– Here is the new UK trailer for Fighting With My Family Trailer. The movie is based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, inspired by a British documentary that was released a few years back. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios worked together on the film.

– Finn Balor is currently back home in Ireland for the holidays and has linked up with the “Home Sweet Home” campaign to end homelessness in the country…

– MLW announced that they will be hosting a New Year’s Eve marathon on beIN Sports starting at 6AM ET…

Fighting With My Family, Finn Balor, MLW, WWE

