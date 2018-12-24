wrestling / News
Various News: New Fighting With My Family Trailer, Finn Balor Working With Home Sweet Home Campaign, MLW Running A New Year’s Eve Marathon
– Here is the new UK trailer for Fighting With My Family Trailer. The movie is based on Paige and her family of pro wrestlers, inspired by a British documentary that was released a few years back. The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions and WWE Studios worked together on the film.
– Finn Balor is currently back home in Ireland for the holidays and has linked up with the “Home Sweet Home” campaign to end homelessness in the country…
This Christmas Join @finnbalor @wwe superstar in winning the fight to #EndHomelessness in Ireland.
Download the @giveback.ie https://t.co/yT8YHzq4XK chrome extension and a % of your online shopping spend is automatically donated to @ichhdublin at no extra cost.#ImUsingGiveback pic.twitter.com/2ntaSdPpZJ
— HomeSweetHome (@HSHIreland) December 24, 2018
– MLW announced that they will be hosting a New Year’s Eve marathon on beIN Sports starting at 6AM ET…