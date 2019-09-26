wrestling / News
New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling
September 26, 2019 | Posted by
– A new first-look clip has been released for this Saturday’s episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the third episode of season two. WOW sent us the clip, which you can check out below. The episode premieres Saturday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on AXS TV.
This week, foes Jungle Grrrl and The Beast are forced to put aside their differences to battle The Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard. Can the two animals of the ring coexist long enough to secure victory? The Tag Team Championship Series continues.
