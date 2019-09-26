wrestling / News

New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling

September 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW - Women of Wrestling Episode 2.03

– A new first-look clip has been released for this Saturday’s episode of WOW – Women Of Wrestling, the third episode of season two. WOW sent us the clip, which you can check out below. The episode premieres Saturday at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on AXS TV.

This week, foes Jungle Grrrl and The Beast are forced to put aside their differences to battle The Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard. Can the two animals of the ring coexist long enough to secure victory? The Tag Team Championship Series continues.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WOW-Women Of Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading