New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– AXS TV released a new preview clip for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. The new episode airs on Saturday, October 19. You can also check out the lineup for this week below.
* The Fabulous Lana Star and The Lioness vs. Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal
* Psycho Sister Fury (accompanied by Razor and Mezmeriah) vs. Princess Aussie
* The Vengeful Vixens, The Temptress and The Dagger vs. Adrenaline and Fire
* Main Event – The Beast (with her opponent to be determined)
