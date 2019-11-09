New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling: Tessa Blanchard vs. Jungle Grrrl

– AXS TV released a new preview clip for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. The new episode airs on tonight (Nov. 9) on AXS TV. You can also check out the lineup for this week below. This week’s show will be headlined by Tessa Blanchard vs. Jungle Grrrl, with Blanchard’s WOW title on the line.

Here’s the lineup for tonight:

The Beast vs. The Lioness (accompanied by The Fabulous, Lana Star)

Serpentine (managed by Sophia Lopez) vs. Princess Aussie

Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Chantilly Chella and Sassy Massy

Main Event – Jungle Grrrl vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

New episodes of WOW-Women of Wrestling air Saturday nights on AXS TV.