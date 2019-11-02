New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling: Tessa Blanchard vs. Faith the Lioness

– AXS TV released a new preview clip for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. The new episode airs on tonight (Nov. 2) on AXS TV. You can also check out the lineup for this week below. This week’s show will be headlined by Tessa Blanchard vs. Faith the Lioness.

* Khloe Hurtz vs. Sassy Massy

* The Temptress (accompanied by The Dagger) vs. Chantilly Chella

* Jessie Jones & Amber O’Neal vs. Fire & Adrenaline

* The Lioness (accompanied by Lana Star) vs. Champion Tessa Blanchard

New episodes of WOW-Women of Wrestling air Saturday nights on AXS TV.