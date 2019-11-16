wrestling / News
New First-Look Clip Released For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling: Triple Threat Elimination Main Event
– AXS TV released a new preview clip for this week’s episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling. The new episode airs on tonight (Nov. 16) on AXS TV. You can also check out the lineup for this week below. This week’s show will be headlined by Monsters of Madness, Havok and Hazard vs. Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll vs. Adrenaline and Fire.
Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Women of Wrestling:
The Governor’s Daughter, Abilene Maverick and The Disciplinarian (managed by IQ
Superior, Samantha Smart) vs. The Bully Busters, Stephy Slays and Keta Rush
Jessie Jones and Amber O’Neal vs. The Dixie Darlings, Jolene and Jolynn
Faith the Lioness (managed by Lana Star) vs. The All Natural, Khloe Hurtz
Triple Threat Three Way Elimination Match: Main Event – Monsters of Madness, Havok
and Hazard vs. Holidead and Siren The Voodoo Doll vs. Adrenaline and Fire
