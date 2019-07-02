wrestling / News
WWE News: New Footage of Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman Aftermath, Promo For This Week’s SmackDown
July 2, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video showing the aftermath of the Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman LED crash angle. You can see the video below of the two laying amidst the wreckage backstage of the Titantron. As noted earlier, a storyline medical update said that Strowman suffered a possible ruptured spleen in the incident.
– WWE also posted a promo for this week’s Smackdown, which will feature a face-off between Extreme Rules opponents Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe:
#WWEChampion @TrueKofi and @SamoaJoe are on a collision course to #ExtremeRules, and it'll roll through #SDLive TOMORROW NIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/8KdP5y7Nk0
— WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2019
