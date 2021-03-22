New Footage Online Of Vince McMahon Working Out

WWE Corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte posted two clips online of 75-year-old WWE Chairman Vince McMahon working out at the WWE headquarters gym.

He wrote: “Leg Day!! We did Leg Press, & Hack Squats before doing 20 Reps with 5 plates on each side, 10 Reps with 6, 5 Reps with 7, before trying our 1RM : Total 22, 45lb. Plates. 1RM, AWESOME, 75 years young, Still Crushin it!!!”