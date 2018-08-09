Quantcast

 

New Footage Released Of Aleister Black Being Attacked After Last Night’s NXT TV

August 9, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Aleister Black NXT 8818

WWE has posted the following bonus footage of Aleister Black’s attack after last night’s NXT. It was announced on last night’s show that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano would main event Takeover: Brooklyn, but Black is not expected to be cleared for the main event after undergoing surgery following a groin injury suffered on an NXT live event.

