New Footage Released Of Aleister Black Being Attacked After Last Night’s NXT TV

WWE has posted the following bonus footage of Aleister Black’s attack after last night’s NXT. It was announced on last night’s show that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano would main event Takeover: Brooklyn, but Black is not expected to be cleared for the main event after undergoing surgery following a groin injury suffered on an NXT live event.

EXCLUSIVE: New footage has surfaced from last night's mysterious events at @FullSail, where @WWEAleister was discovered unconscious after #WWENXT went off the air. pic.twitter.com/87en1Vy0yG — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2018