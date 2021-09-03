New Grudge Match Set For ROH Death Before Dishonor

ROH has added a new grudge match for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The company announced on Thursday that Eli Isom will face Dalton Castle at the show, which takes place on September 12th in Philadelphia.

ELI ISOM, DALTON CASTLE SQUARE OFF IN GRUDGE MATCH WITH WORLD TV TITLE IMPLICATIONS AT DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR

Eli Isom has been wanting to get his hands on Dalton Castle in a one-on-one match ever since the flamboyant former ROH World Champion kicked him below the belt back in April.

Isom won’t have to wait much longer, as he and the supposedly very busy Castle will square off at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view on Sept. 12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The last time Isom and Castle were in the ring together it was for a triple threat match in July that also involved Dak Draper. In that bout, Castle hit Isom in the face with a chair and served him up for Draper, who hit Magnum KO for the win.

This match is about more than settling a personal issue, however; it also has huge implications for the ROH World Television Title rankings.

Castle, who has won his past four one-on-one singles matches, is the No. 1 contender in the division. To retain that spot, he’ll need to beat Isom.

Isom, who came within an eyelash of winning the title from Dragon Lee on last weekend’s episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling, is No. 3 in the rankings. A victory over Castle would put him in line for another championship opportunity.

Will Isom settle the score with Castle? Or will Castle continue his winning streak? Join us live in Philadelphia, on pay-per-view or streaming for HonorClub to find out!