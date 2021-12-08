wrestling / News
New Grudge Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s NXT, as Dexter Lumis seeks revenge in his return to action. The company announced tonight that Lumis will face Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match.
Lumis has been out of action for a few weeks after Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him and fractured his hand in storyline. He made his return at NXT WarGames when he came out from under the stage to scare Trick Williams off during the men’s WarGames match.
TONIGHT on #WWENXT
(-_•) @JohnnyGargano adresses the NXT Universe
⛓ @KORcombat vs. @WWEVonWagner in a #SteelCage
👊 @EscobarWWE vs. @xyonquinnwwe
👀 @DexterLumis vs. @Carmelo_WWE
… and MORE! pic.twitter.com/RCOM5T47iL
— WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Joey Mercury’s Gruesome Injury At WWE Armageddon 2006, Backstage Reaction After the Injury
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade