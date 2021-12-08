New Grudge Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s NXT, as Dexter Lumis seeks revenge in his return to action. The company announced tonight that Lumis will face Carmelo Hayes in a non-title match.

Lumis has been out of action for a few weeks after Hayes and Trick Williams attacked him and fractured his hand in storyline. He made his return at NXT WarGames when he came out from under the stage to scare Trick Williams off during the men’s WarGames match.