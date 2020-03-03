wrestling / News
New Hall of Fame Inductee To Be Announced On WWE Backstage
March 2, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is set to announce a new member of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class on this week’s WWE Backstage. WWE on FOX announced on Monday that the next inductee will be announced on tomorrow’s episode, joining the previously-announced Bella Twins, Batista and the nWo.
Also set for WWE Backstage is Jeff Hardy, who will appear on WWE TV for the first time since he and Matt relinquished the Smackdown Tag Team Championships due to Jeff’s knee injury.
Who will be the next inductee in the 2020 #WWEHOF?
Find out TOMORROW when they join us LIVE on #WWEBackstage, at 11e/10c, on @fs1. pic.twitter.com/YuhbKIsQLM
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 2, 2020
