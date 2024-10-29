New Hearing Set In Ted DiBiase Jr.’s Fraud Case

A new hearing has been set in Ted DiBiase Jr’s criminal fraud case. As previously reported, the trial in the WWE alumnus’ fraud case was delayed due after several motions were filed weeks go in the case. Those motions remain sealed, and PWInsider reports that the judge has scheduled a hearing on November 15th before The Mississippi Southern District Court at 9 AM. The hearing will be in regard to the sealed motions.

DiBiase Jr. was charged in April with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering in the Mississippi Welfare fraud scandal. He has pled not guilty and the trial was originally scheduled to start on June 20th before the government filed a motion asking for a delay due to the massive amount of discovery that both sides needed to review.

The charges are related to the scandal regarding misappropriation of funds from the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs. If convicted, DiBiase Jr. faces maximum penalty of five years for the charge of conspiracy, a maximum of 20 years for each wire fraud count, and a penalty of 10 years for each count of theft and each count of money laundering.