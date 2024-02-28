New NXT Heritage Cup Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

We have a new holder of the NXT Heritage Cup following tonight’s episode of NXT. Charlie Dempsey of the No Quarter Catch Crew defeated Noam Dar 2 – 1 in five rounds on Tuesday’s show to capture the Cup. Dempsey got his last pinfall after the NQCC jumped onto the apron, forcing Dar to deal with them before Dempsey hit a full nelson suplex and bridged for the win and cup.

This is Dempsey’s first reign as a champion in NXT and ends Dar’s run with the Cup at 190 days. Dar defeated Nathan Frazer back at NXT Heatwave in August of last year to win back the title he had lost to Frazer.