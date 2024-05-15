wrestling / News

New Heritage Cup Champion Crowned On WWE NXT

May 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Tony D'Angelo 5-14-24 Image Credit: WWE

We have a new NXT Heritage Cup Champion following tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Tony D’Angelo defeated Charlie Dempsey in the fifth round of Tuesday night’s main event match to capture the cup. Dempsey nearly got help in the form of his No Quarter Catch Club allies Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, who came down to the ring looking rough after having been kidnapped by the D’Angelo family last week. However, D’Angelo was able to survive the run-in and pinned Dempsey with the Fuhgetaboutit to pick up the win 2-1.

The win marks D’Angelo’s first singles title in WWE, having previously been NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Stacks Lorenzo. The win ends Dempsey’s reign at 76 days, having won the title on the February 27th episode of NXT from Noam Dar.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony D'Angelo, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading