New To Highspots Wrestling Network This Week: AAW Pro Hell Hath No Fury, More

Highspots Wrestling Network has announced the new events and programs on the service this week. You can see the full list below per PWInsider. The service is available here.

* Besties Kody Lane

“The boys are back with a brand new episode of Besties and they are joined by the “Southern Flamingo” Kody Lane.

Topics Include:

-Two Otters

-Texas

-Handshakes

-DMX”

* Wild-Eyed Memorial Invitational Tournament 2021

“Celebrate the life of Tracy Smothers with the Wild-Eyed Memorial Invitational, filmed Nov 13th, 2021 in Springfield, Tennessee.

First Round

– Kaleb with a K vs Kerry Morton

– AJ Gray vs Tony Nese

– Suge D vs Little Guido

– Suicide vs EC3

Non tournament action

– Haley J vs Miranda Gordy vs Charlie Kruel

– Menace vs Heater vs White

– Crimson/Plunkett vs Neal/Michaels w/ Danny Deals

Plus the semifinals and finals of the inaugural Wild Eyed Memorial Tournament. EVERYBODY DIES!”

10.30.21 – Hell Hath No Fury – AAW Pro – 10/30/21 – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

– Brayden Lee/ Jake Lander vs. Joey Avalon/Trevor Outlaw

– Ren Jones vs. Storm Grayson

– Hyan/Sierra vs. Heather Reckless/Vert Vixen

– AAW Women’s Championship Match: Allysin Kay (c) vs. Nicole Savoy

– Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Christi Jaynes/Skye Blue vs. La Sociedad Boricua

– Russ Jones vs. Thomas Shire

– Camaro Jackson/Mike Outlaw/Stephen Wolf vs. Dante Leon/Isaiah Moore/Jason Hotch

– Thunder Rosa vs. Jody Threat”

– AAW Heavyweight Championship Match: Fred Yehi (c) vs. Silas Young

10.30.21 – Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament Night 2 – AAW Pro – Berwyn Eagles Club – Berwyn, IL

2nd Round – Semi Finals – Finals of the Jim Lynam Memorial Tournament

Featuring:

– Josh Alexander

– SCHAFF

– Daniel Garcia

– Mat Fitchett

– ACH

– Alex Hammerstone

– Myron Reed

– Lee Moriarty

Plus:

– AAW Tag Team Championship Match: Jake Something/Dante Leon vs. Mance Warner/Manders

– Karam vs. Levi Everett

– AAW Heritage Championship Match: Hakim Zane vs. Arez vs. Ace Perry vs. Frontman Jah-C

Northeast Wrestling: Autumn Ambush – Waterbury PAL – Waterbury, CT – 11/20/21

1) Tag Title Eliminator: The Graysons (Tommy/JP) vs Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude/Zane Bernardo)

2) Money Shot welcome themselves to Northeast Wrestling

3) Channing Thomas w/Jared Silberkleit vs Gio Galvano

4) Tag Team Championship: Club Cam (Cam Zagami/Antonio Zambrano w/Nikii Duke) vs Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr./Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart)

5) Vincent w/Dutch vs “Red Lion” Chris Battle

6) Tag Team Match: Bear Country (Bear Bronson/Bear Boulder) vs NEW Champion Dan Maff & Wrecking Ball Legursky

7) Tag Title Eliminator: Money Shot (Elijah Dean/Zach Nystrom) vs Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan/Jaylen Brandyn)

8) Waterbury Street Fight: (2 on 1 Handicap Match) Eddie Kingston vs “Mr. Northeast Wrestling” Brian Anthony & Vito