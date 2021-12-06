New To Highspots Wrestling Network This Week: The Best of ICW Vol. 1, More

Highspots Wrestling Network has announced the new events and programs on the service this week. You can see the full list below per PWInsider. The service is available here.

* Shoot Conversations w/ Chris Hero: Dango (FOUR HOUR INTERVIEW)

DON’T CALL ME BIG MIKE!

Strap in for one of the very best Highspots Interviews in recent memory as Chris Hero sits down with Dirty Dango, Johnny Armadillo, FAAAANDango, the Portuguese Sun Dragon himself, Johnny Curtis.

You’re in for a wild one Cowboy, on episode of #ShootConversations on the #HSWN!

* NGW: Bogus Journey – Nov 29th in Richmond, VA.

– Kaleb With A K VS JTG

– Alpha Inc. VS The Lost Boy Scouts

– NGW Eastern States Championship: Suge D. (c) VS Beau Crockett

– Erica Leigh VS Dani Mo

– Renegades of Flight VS Timmy Danger & Kaden Sade

– NGW Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cross (c) VS Tre Lamar

– Impact World Championship: Moose (c) VS Rich Swann

* NEW: Six Flags Slam Fest 2021 (8/15/21 – Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson, NJ)

1) 1MANTHRILLRIDE introduces Kurt Angle

2) NEW LIVE! Championship – Triple Threat: Mike Verna w/Jared Silberkleit vs Lucky Ali vs Keith Youngblood (c)

3) 10 Man Tag: “Mucho” Chris Moljo, Brett Ryan Gosselin, Love, Doug, J. Heru, and Steven Stetson vs Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude/Zane Bernardo), Ray Jaz, & Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn

4) “Megasus” Megan Bayne vs Tay Conti

5) “King” Brian Anthony vs Jerry “The King” Lawler

6) Gio Galvano vs QT Marshall

7) Non-Title Tag Match: Club Cam (c) (Cam Zagami/Antonio Zambrano w/Nikii Duke) vs NZO & Carlito

8) NEW Championship: Dan Maff (c) vs Wrecking Ball Legursky

9) Trust Fund (Channing Thomas/The Graysons w/Jared Silberkleit) vs Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy/Isiah Kassidy/Marq Quen)

* NEW: Redemption (11/27/21 – NEW Arena – Bethany, CT)

1) “The Prize” Alec Price vs Gio Galvano

2) Ray Jaz vs “The Red Lion” Chris Battle

3) Brett Ryan Gosselin Open Challenge: BRG vs Willow Nightingale

4) 8 Man Tag: Love, Doug, J. Heru, “Fancy” Ryan Clancy, & Steven Stetson vs Inzanely Rude (RJ Rude/Zane Bernardo) & Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan/Jaylen Brandyn)

5) 1MANTHRILLRIDE interviews NEW Tag Team Champions Club Cam (Antonio Zambrano/Cam Zagami w/Nikii Duke)

6) NEW LIVE! Championship: Mike Verna w/Jared Silberkleit vs Mike Bennett

7) Tag Team Match: Brad Hollister & JT Dunn vs Wrecking Ball Legursky & NEW Champion Dan Maff

8) Channing Thomas w/Jared Silberkleit vs Flip Gordon

9) Vincent vs “The Trend” Matt Taven

* The Best of ICW Vol. 1

– Mario Savoldi presents The Best of ICW Vol. 1. Hosted by Mario Savoldi Jr.

– Sgt Slaughter vs. Boris Zhukov (w. Sheik Adnan al Kaissie)

– Carlos Colon Interview

– Sir Jonathan Boyd and the Sheepherders Interview

– Bruiser Brody vs. Tom Brandi

– Iron Sheik vs. Eric Tombstone

– *AWA Title Match* Nick Bockwinkel vs. Phil Apollo (w/ ‘Wonderful’ Wendell Weatherbee)

– Midnight Rockers (Shawn Michaels & Marty Jannetty) vs. The Boston Badboys (Tony Rumble & Rocky Raymond)

– Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka vs. The Inferno

– Bob Backlund vs. Johnny Rodz

– Abdullah the Butcher vs. EL Mascardo

– ‘Exotic’ Adrian Street vs. Mickey Gilligan

– Angelo Savoldi vs. Hector Serrano

– NY Rockers (‘Jumpin’ Joe Savoldi & Al Perez) vs. The Sheepherders (w/ Jonathan Boyd)

– Ivan Putski vs. ‘Cowboy’ Bob Orton

– *Universal (WWC/ICW) Title Match* Dory Funk Jr. (c) vs. Carlos Colon

* All-Star Wrestlers Vol 1 One

– 40 All Star Wrestlers Vol. #1 Classic Wrestling WOW

– Tito Santana v Greg Valentine

– Nasty Boys v Mac Mason / Ricky Starr

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat v Rick Sledge

– Tony Atlas v Nicolai Volkoff

– Cactus Jack v The Patriot

– Ric Flair v Pat Rose

– Terry Funk v Brick House Brown

* AML: The Day After November 28th 2021 at the The Benton Convention Center Winston-Salem,NC

1. Myron Reed vs Andrew Everett

2.Arik Royal vs Mik Drake vs Gustavo vs White Mike vs JB Cole

3.The Blondes of Bollywood vs Level X

4.Colby Corino vs George South (Hardcore Match)

5. Scott Eiland Memorial Battle Royal

6.2 Cold Scorpio vs T.I.M. (c) for the AML Prestige Championship

7.Davey Richards vs Caprice Coleman (c) for the AML Wrestling Championship

8.The Lineage vs The Dawsons for the AML Wrestling World Tag Team Championships