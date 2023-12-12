New Hulk Hogan Documentary Set To Air On Vice TV

Pwinsider reports Vice TV is producing a new wrestling-related documentary, but this time it will be about the life of Hulk Hogan.

The network, known for its Dark Side of The Ring and Tales from the Territories series, is slated to air the Nine Lives Of…

One of the episodes will cover Hogan’s rise and fall as a celebrity on 1/10/24 at 10 PM.

Also covered on the upcoming season includes WWE Celebrity Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzenegger, Paul “Pee Wee Herman” Reubens, Dave Chappelle, Howard Stern, Tiger Woods, the South Park series and more.