Impact News: New Tapings This Coming Weekend, Bret Hart & PCO Reunite
– The next set of tapings for Impact Wrestling take place this coming weekend. The tapings take place on Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas, dubbed “Sin City Showdown.” You can see details on the tapings at the link.
– PCO reunited with his fellow WWE alumnus Bret Hart over the weekend. The Impact star posted a picture of the two to Twitter, captioning it:
“Bret The Hitman Hart:
Years after feuding for Months with The Excellence Of Execution and stealing his ring Jacket. PCO the @IMPACTWRESTLING French Frankenstein and The Multiple @WWE World Champion finally met together in New-York City.”
— PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) October 16, 2022
