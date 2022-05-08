wrestling / News
New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Under Siege
New Impact World Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at tonight’s Under Siege event. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions, which is their first title reign.
Violent By Design has been Impact World Tag Team Champions since Sacrifice on March 5, 2022.
