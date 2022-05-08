wrestling / News

New Impact World Tag Team Champions Crowned At Under Siege

May 7, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Dem Boys Image Credit: Impact Wrestling/FITE

New Impact World Tag Team Champions were crowned tonight at tonight’s Under Siege event. The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) defeated Violent By Design (DEANER & Eric Young w/Joe Doering) to become the new Impact World Tag Team Champions, which is their first title reign.

Violent By Design has been Impact World Tag Team Champions since Sacrifice on March 5, 2022.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, The Briscoes, Under Siege, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading