New Impact Wrestling Video Looks at A1’s Comeback From Injury
July 20, 2019 | Posted by
– A new Impact Wrestling mini-documentary takes a look at Alistair “A1” Ralphs’ comeback from serious injury. You can see the eight-minute video below. A-1 came back from injury to wrestle in Impact for the first time in 11 years at Impact One Night Only: Canadian Clash in February. He had previously worked for TNA from 2004 through 2007.
