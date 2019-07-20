wrestling / News

New Impact Wrestling Video Looks at A1’s Comeback From Injury

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alistair A1 Ralphs

– A new Impact Wrestling mini-documentary takes a look at Alistair “A1” Ralphs’ comeback from serious injury. You can see the eight-minute video below. A-1 came back from injury to wrestle in Impact for the first time in 11 years at Impact One Night Only: Canadian Clash in February. He had previously worked for TNA from 2004 through 2007.

