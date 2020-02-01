New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– There’s a new Intercontinental Champion following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the championship on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Strowman’s first reign with the championship and his first singles title reign in WWE. Nakamura’s title reign, his first, ends at 201 days after winning it at Extreme Rules in July.