New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
– There’s a new Intercontinental Champion following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. Braun Strowman defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the championship on tonight’s episode. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This marks Strowman’s first reign with the championship and his first singles title reign in WWE. Nakamura’s title reign, his first, ends at 201 days after winning it at Extreme Rules in July.
UP NEXT: @ShinsukeN (w/ @SamiZayn & @WWECesaro) defends his #ICTitle against The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/K965wp2RFL
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
Stretch it out, @ShinsukeN.
The #ICTitle is on the line RIGHT NOW! #SmackDown @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/J8E6VldTF1
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 1, 2020
🚂 🚂 🚂#ICTitle #SmackDown @BraunStrowman @ShinsukeN @SamiZayn pic.twitter.com/oQQQCTphtt
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
.@BraunStrowman looks to OVERPOWER @ShinsukeN and take the #ICTitle on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/0yOI9kAm3e
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
Much deserved. #AndNew #ICTitle #SmackDown @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/utEV2LqLaA
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
A SUPER SmackDown for a SUPER victory!@BraunStrowman has DEFEATED @ShinsukeN to win his FIRST SINGLES TITLE in @WWE! #AndNew #SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/Z1AefO1IwX
— WWE (@WWE) February 1, 2020
