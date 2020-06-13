wrestling / News

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

June 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas


We have a new Intercontinental Champion following tonight’s episode of Smackdown. AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals of the Intercontinental Championship Tournament to crown a new champion after Sami Zayn was stripped of the title in May. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This marks Styles’ first run with the Intercontental Title. He is a three-time United States Champion.

