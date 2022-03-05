New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s Smackdown. Ricochet defeated Sami Zayn on tonight’s show to capture the championship. The win came after Johnny Knoxville distracted Zayn by coming down to the ring, which allowed Ricochet to get the win and title.

The win marks Ricochet’s first run with the championship, and ends Zayn’s third reign at 21 days. He won the title on the February 18th episode of Smackdown (which was taped on February 11th).