New Intercontinental Championship Revealed on Smackdown (Pics, Video)
November 22, 2019 | Posted by
– A new Intercontinental Championship was unveiled on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. On Friday’s episode, Sami Zayn gave Nakamura the new championship as a gift, taking the old title belt away. You can see pics and video of the new title below.
The now-former championship was inspired by the 1980s design, while the new one has a black strap and aligns more with the current design of the other championships.
🚨We've got a NEW @WWE Intercontinental Championship on #SmackDown 🚨 pic.twitter.com/xzz8a3mInc
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 23, 2019
Get a closer look at the NEW #ICTitle revealed by @SamiZayn on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/Cuv70JLnyG
— WWE (@WWE) November 23, 2019
