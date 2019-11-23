New Intercontinental Championship Revealed on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– A new Intercontinental Championship was unveiled on tonight’s episode of Smackdown. On Friday’s episode, Sami Zayn gave Nakamura the new championship as a gift, taking the old title belt away. You can see pics and video of the new title below.

The now-former championship was inspired by the 1980s design, while the new one has a black strap and aligns more with the current design of the other championships.