wrestling / News
New IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Champs Crowned at NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 5
– At today’s NJPW Road to the New Beginning Night 5 event, El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado to capture the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight tag team titles. This is the second time Phantasmo and Ishimori have won the belts as a team.
Today’s event was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The event had an attendance of 1,325 people. You can see some photos and clips from the match released by NJPW below.
