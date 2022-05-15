wrestling / News
New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Capital Collision
During Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision, Hiroshi Tanahashi put his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line in a four-way match against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson in the main event. The match resulted in Robinson winning the title to become a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.
It all came about when Justice pushed the referee so he could pick up the win with a dirty low blow on Will Ospreay allowing him to win the match. Post-match Robinson got on the microphone and said that he’s done being referred to as flamboyant and told the crowd he’s rock hard.
WOW!!! #JuiceRobinson WINS the #IWGP US Championship at #njcapital! 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 @FiteTV 📺 https://t.co/U8m2StdZcf@NJPWofAmerica
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 15, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever
- Alberto El Patron Reportedly Involved In Incident at KAOZ Lucha Libre Show