New IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Crowned At NJPW Capital Collision

During Saturday’s NJPW Capital Collision, Hiroshi Tanahashi put his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on the line in a four-way match against Jon Moxley, Will Ospreay, and Juice Robinson in the main event. The match resulted in Robinson winning the title to become a three-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

It all came about when Justice pushed the referee so he could pick up the win with a dirty low blow on Will Ospreay allowing him to win the match. Post-match Robinson got on the microphone and said that he’s done being referred to as flamboyant and told the crowd he’s rock hard.