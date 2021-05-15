New Jack’s Wife, Jennifer Young, Issues Statement On His Passing, GoFundMe Launched

It was reported last night that ECW original and hardcore wrestling icon New Jack had passed away at the age of 58. The wrestling world has been paying tribute and his wife, Jennifer Young, posted a statement on Facebook about it.

She wrote: “For all the outpouring of love from family, friends, and fans- I’m totally blown away. Jerome was not only my husband, he was my best friend and I’m completely gutted. He loved a lot of you very much, and you’ll never know how much I appreciate the love. I can’t really respond too much right now because I’m completely broken. I’m trying to help kids through this but I don’t even know what I’m doing. But for those of yall ordering books today and seriously asking if they’re autographed, please request a refund and as my daughter so eloquently put it, go stick your face in a lawnmower.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been launched to help his family pay for funeral expenses. You can find more information and donate here.