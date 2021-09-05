wrestling / News
New Japan Announce G1 Climax 31 Blocks
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
New Japan has announced the field of wrestlers for the G1 Climax, which gets going later this month.
A Block: Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Zack Sabre Jr., Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, Yujiro Takahashi, KENTA, Tanga Loa, Great-O-Khan.
B Block: SANADA, Taichi, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, Jeff Cobb, EVIL, Tama Tonga, Chase Owens, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi.
This marks a G1 return for Tama Tonga – who last took part in 2018 – while Tanga Loa, Chase Owens & Great-O-Khan make their tournament debuts.
The 31st G1 Climax tour starts on September 18 in Osaka’s Edion Arena, and culminates on October 21 in Tokyo’s Budokan Hall.
