New Japan Announces Entrants for Best of the Super Junior 30

New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced the field of entrants for the upcoming Best of the Super Junior 30 tournament.

Involved in this year’s two-block tournament will be:

Block A: Hiromu Takahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi, DOUKI, Taiji Ishimori, SHO, TJP, Titan, KUSHIDA, Lio Rush, Mike Bailey

Block B: El Desperado, Master Wato, YOH, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, BUSHI, Clark Connors, Robbie Eagles, Francesco Akira, Kevin Knight, Dan Moloney

Here is your #BOSJ30 lineup! These twenty junior heavyweights will Shake the Soul May 12-28, and EVERY match is LIVE in English on @njpwworld!https://t.co/L5eNmWGg7c#njpw pic.twitter.com/cvi1Q0J4EI — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 27, 2023

Mike Bailey, Lio Rush, Kevin Knight and the United Empire’s latest addition, Dan Moloney, will be making their first appearances in the tournament, while Bailey and Moloney will making their Japanese debuts for New Japan on the tour.

Match cards will be announced at a later date.

The tournament will start on May 12 in Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall, and runs for a little over two weeks, culminating in the finals on May 28 at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium, where the two block winners will face-off. Last year’s tournament was won by Hiromu Takahashi, marking the third year in a row that he’d won Best of the Super Junior.