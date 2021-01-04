wrestling / News
New Japan Announces New Mobile Game Strong Spirits
During night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, New Japan Pro Wrestling debuted an ad for a brand new mobile game called NJPW Strong Spirits. The game is still in development, but an official website has opened, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts. The game was created by DreCom and Bushimo.
Check out the first NJPW SS teaser, as revealed during night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15 tonight!
There'll be much more great video content coming as we get on the road to our worldwide 2021 launch!
WATCH: https://t.co/GZeJ74wDm9#njpwss #njwk15
— NJPWSS_Global (@njpwss_global) January 4, 2021
The official NJPW STRONG SPIRITS website is now live! https://t.co/HFd1NSYAFI
Keep checking back on the site and this account for the latest news!
And look out for the official NJPW SS teaser video released at 8PM JST👀!#njpwss
— NJPWSS_Global (@njpwss_global) January 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Paige Suing Person For Selling Her Address Online, Allegedly DMs Woman Who Claimed Bad Experience With Paige’s Boyfriend
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW