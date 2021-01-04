wrestling / News

New Japan Announces New Mobile Game Strong Spirits

January 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Strong Spirits

During night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15, New Japan Pro Wrestling debuted an ad for a brand new mobile game called NJPW Strong Spirits. The game is still in development, but an official website has opened, as well as Facebook and Twitter accounts. The game was created by DreCom and Bushimo.

