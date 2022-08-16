New Japan Announces Royal Quest II Shows in October

New Japan have confirmed the dates for their upcoming return to the United Kingdom, with two shows in October 2022.

Royal Quest II will take place from the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London on Saturday October 1 and Sunday October 2.

Ticketing information is yet to be revealed, but will be distributed via the mailing list at njpwuk.com

The first Royal Quest show took place in August 2019 from the Copper Box Arena in London, with a crowd of 6,119 on hand for a show that was headlined by Minoru Suzuki challenging Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.