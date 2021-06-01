New Japan Cancels Road to Dominion event in Ota City

New Japan have announced that their Road to Dominion event, scheduled for this Friday in Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium has been cancelled.

The show, which was scheduled to be the third stop on the Road to Dominion tour, was to be the final show before Monday’s Dominion 6.6 in Osaka-Jo Hall.

No card had been announced for the now-cancelled show, as New Japan confirmed that their two Korakuen Hall shows, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, will be proceeding as scheduled.