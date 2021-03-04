New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Results & Updated Brackets From 49th Anniversary Show

– Earlier today at NJPW’s 49th Anniversary event, Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan won their respective matches in the opening round of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. Jeff Cobb beat Satoshi Kojima, and Great-O-Khan beat Tetsuya Naito after a referee stoppage.

Next up in the New Japan Cup tournament, Cobb will face EVIL in Ehime on March 11. Meanwhile, Great-O-Khan will face the winner of Bad Luck Fale vs. Toru Yano set for March 5.

The NJPW 49th Anniversary show was held at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo, Japan. It’s available to stream now on NJPW World, including with English commentary. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the tournament below: