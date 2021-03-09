wrestling / News
New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Results & Updated Brackets From Night Four
– Earlier today at NJPW’s New Japan Cup Night Four event, SANADA and Yuji Nagata won their respective opening round matches in the tournament to advance to the next round of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. Nagata pinned Yota Tsuji, and SANADA pinned Tomohiro Ishii to advance in the tournament.
The tournament will continue with tomorrow’s event at the Sandan-ike Park Gymnasium in Kyoto, Japan. It’s available to stream now on NJPW World. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the tournament below:
