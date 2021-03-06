wrestling / News
New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Results & Updated Brackets From Night Two Show
– Earlier today at NJPW’s New Japan Cup Night Two event, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki and KENTA won their respective matches in the opening round of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. Jeff Cobb beat Satoshi Kojima, and Great-O-Khan beat Tetsuya Naito after a referee stoppage.
The tournament will continue with tomorrow’s event at the Aimesse Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. The Night Two show was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. It’s available to stream now on NJPW World. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the tournament below:
The Rainmaker's rocky exit
Shingo Takagi joins KENTA and Minoru Suzuki in second round after thrilling night in Ota.
New Japan CUPdatehttps://t.co/Vl3fyvHuFK#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/vpWw4orFvY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 6, 2021
【3.6大田区大会・第3試合】
『NEW JAPAN CUP』1回戦！
本間朋晃vs鈴木みのる！
両者一歩も引かないシバき合いを展開！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/1ypTCsJDTt#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/5Q5FWSXeaF
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) March 6, 2021
Highlights from “NEW JAPAN CUP 2021 Night2” (Mar 6th)
Watch NOW: https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52
(English video will follow at a later date)
The same building that saw #NJPW's first event 49 years ago today has huge New Japan Cup matches!
We start with tag team action!
✅ #njcup
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆大田区大会(3/6)を公開‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2021』1回戦‼️
両者一歩も譲らない壮絶な死闘‼️
最後まで立っているのはどちらだ⁉️
🆚 @rainmakerXokada × @Takagi__Shingo
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/0HKm2LE8mU
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Rainmaker style PUMPING BOMBER"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/YMGPt59EU8
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Made in JAPAN"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/1GsuOnGQgg
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada "Dropkick"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/XkbEYkIGUp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada "Tombstone Piledriver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njcup pic.twitter.com/6ZmmQoGbzp
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆大田区大会‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2021』1回戦‼️
両者一歩も譲らない激しい攻防🔥
2回戦へと進むのは⁉️
🆚 ジュース・ロビンソン × @KENTAG2S
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/UrSfyGyuzL
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆大田区大会‼️
＼
『NEW JAPAN CUP 2021』1回戦‼️
序盤から壮絶な張り手合戦を展開💥🤚
🆚 本間朋晃 × @suzuki_D_minoru
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/gioOdfpNFA
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
／
🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2021🏆大田区大会‼️
＼
UNITED EMPIRE👑陣営が内藤を滅多打ち‼️
このまま一気に片付けるか⁉️
🆚 LIJ👁🗨 × UNITED EMPIRE👑
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀 登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/0KN0zo7EQz
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 6, 2021
