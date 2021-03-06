wrestling / News

New Japan Cup 2021 Tournament Results & Updated Brackets From Night Two Show

March 6, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Cup 2021 Brackets Night Two

– Earlier today at NJPW’s New Japan Cup Night Two event, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki and KENTA won their respective matches in the opening round of the New Japan Cup 2021 tournament. Jeff Cobb beat Satoshi Kojima, and Great-O-Khan beat Tetsuya Naito after a referee stoppage.

The tournament will continue with tomorrow’s event at the Aimesse Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. The Night Two show was held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. It’s available to stream now on NJPW World. You can view NJPW’s updated brackets and some highlight clips from the tournament below:

