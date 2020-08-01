wrestling / News
New Japan Cup USA Announced, Will Kick Off On NJPW Strong
July 31, 2020 | Posted by
NJPW is expanding the range of the New Japan Cup, announcing a USA version of the tournament. The company has announced that the inaugural New Japan Cup USA will be an eight-man, single-elimination tournament that begins on the debut of NJPW Strong on August 7th. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at Jon Moxley’s IWGP United States Championship.
The first round of the tournament kicks off on Strong’s premiere, with the semifinals taking place on August 14th and the finals set for on August 21st.
The first round matches are:
* Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA
* Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa
* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens
* Brody King vs. Tama Tonga
NJPW has a preview of the first round matches here.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’