New Japan Cup USA Announced, Will Kick Off On NJPW Strong

NJPW is expanding the range of the New Japan Cup, announcing a USA version of the tournament. The company has announced that the inaugural New Japan Cup USA will be an eight-man, single-elimination tournament that begins on the debut of NJPW Strong on August 7th. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at Jon Moxley’s IWGP United States Championship.

The first round of the tournament kicks off on Strong’s premiere, with the semifinals taking place on August 14th and the finals set for on August 21st.

The first round matches are:

* Karl Fredericks vs. KENTA

* Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa

* David Finlay vs. Chase Owens

* Brody King vs. Tama Tonga

NJPW has a preview of the first round matches here.