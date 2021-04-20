wrestling / News
New Japan Cup USA Finals Headline This Week’s NJPW Strong
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The New Japan Cup USA will finally reach its conclusion as Brody King faces Tom Lawlor in the finals of the tournament.
The winner of the finals will be crowned the first NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Also two more matches have been announced. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TJP & Clark Connors vs. Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos)
* Rocky Romero vs. Wheeler Yuta
* New Japan Cup USA 2021 Finals: Tom Lawlor vs. Brody King
This Friday on an all new #njpwSTRONG!
The New Japan Cup USA finals!
Will it be Brody King or Tom Lawlor becoming the first STRONG champion?
Wheeler Yuta debuts!
Team Filthy face TJP & Clark Connors!https://t.co/IEdZzNVUSK#njcupusa pic.twitter.com/Jsshy2di7I
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 20, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross On Potential Match With John Cena, Return From Injury, Winning NXT Title
- Cinta de Oro Discusses Recent WWE Releases, What Paul Heyman Told Him About His Sin Cara Character
- Mandy Rose Fall Edited Out Of Wrestlemania, More Details On Rain Delay Edit
- Steve Austin On WrestleMania 13 Match With Bret Hart, Vince McMahon’s Idea For The Finish, Bret’s Impact On His Career