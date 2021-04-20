New Japan Cup USA Finals Headline This Week’s NJPW Strong

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The New Japan Cup USA will finally reach its conclusion as Brody King faces Tom Lawlor in the finals of the tournament.

The winner of the finals will be crowned the first NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Also two more matches have been announced. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TJP & Clark Connors vs. Team Filthy (Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos)

* Rocky Romero vs. Wheeler Yuta

* New Japan Cup USA 2021 Finals: Tom Lawlor vs. Brody King