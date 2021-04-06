wrestling / News
New Japan Cup USA To Kick Off On This Week’s NJPW Strong
April 5, 2021 | Posted by
The New Japan Cup USA is set to officially begin on this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. NJPW has announced that the following matches will take place on the show:
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinals: Brody King vs. Chris Dickinson
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinals: Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinals: Ren Narita vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor
* New Japan Cup USA Quarterfinals: Lio Rush vs. Clark Connors
The show airs Friday night at 10 AM ET on NJPW World.
Strong Openweight Championship revealed; New Japan Cup USA winner to become first championhttps://t.co/cwRA0mbMai#njpwSTRONG #njcupusa pic.twitter.com/jAV6JCwQDS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 3, 2021
