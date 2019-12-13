– Here is the lineup for the upcoming New Japan of America Tour Lineup.

THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Tampa

Friday, January 24, 2020

St. Petersburg Coliseum

535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Nashville

Sunday, January 26, 2020

War Memorial Auditorium

301 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37243 THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Raleigh

Monday, January 27, 2020

Durham Armory

212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701 THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Miami

Thursday, January 30, 2020

Charles F. Dodge City Center

601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Atlanta

Saturday, February 1, 2020

Coca-Cola Roxy

800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339

– Franchised with Shane Douglas announced a contest where the winner will receive two ringside tickets to AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach in Miami, Florida on January 15, hotel accommodations, two seats on Franchised Airlines (private jet) with Shane Douglas and Rich Quick from the show and The Official Franchised Lawyer Stephen P, and a meet up in Miami with host Brian Reznor for Dinner with The Franchise and they will be attending the show with the whole cast of Franchised With Shane Douglas. Listen to the podcast each week for details on how to qualify. Winner will be announced on January 3, 2020.

– PowerSlam TV (via Wrestling Inc) released a free match between Joey Ryan and Randy Myers vs. Amerikan Gunz from DEFY Wrestling