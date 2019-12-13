wrestling / News
Various News: New Japan Of America Tour Lineup, Shane Douglas Holding AEW Contest
– Here is the lineup for the upcoming New Japan of America Tour Lineup.
THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Tampa
Friday, January 24, 2020
St. Petersburg Coliseum
535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Nashville
Sunday, January 26, 2020
War Memorial Auditorium
301 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37243
THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Raleigh
Monday, January 27, 2020
Durham Armory
212 Foster St, Durham, NC 27701
THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Miami
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Charles F. Dodge City Center
601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025
THE NEW BEGINNING USA in Atlanta
Saturday, February 1, 2020
Coca-Cola Roxy
800 Battery Ave SE #500, Atlanta, GA 30339
– Franchised with Shane Douglas announced a contest where the winner will receive two ringside tickets to AEW Dynamite: Bash at the Beach in Miami, Florida on January 15, hotel accommodations, two seats on Franchised Airlines (private jet) with Shane Douglas and Rich Quick from the show and The Official Franchised Lawyer Stephen P, and a meet up in Miami with host Brian Reznor for Dinner with The Franchise and they will be attending the show with the whole cast of Franchised With Shane Douglas. Listen to the podcast each week for details on how to qualify. Winner will be announced on January 3, 2020.
– PowerSlam TV (via Wrestling Inc) released a free match between Joey Ryan and Randy Myers vs. Amerikan Gunz from DEFY Wrestling
