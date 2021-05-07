wrestling / News
New Japan Postpones Wrestle Grand Slam shows in Yokohama, Tokyo
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced today that their two stadium shows that were scheduled for later in May have been postponed.
Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium, scheduled for May 15, and in the Tokyo Dome, scheduled for May 29, have been postponed following an extension to the state of emergency that is in place in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures. No new dates have been announced at time of writing.
The Road to Wrestle Grand Slam shows that were due to begin this weekend ahead of the Yokohama show were cancelled last month after the state of emergency was imposed. As things stand, the next New Japan show currently on the books is scheduled for May 22 in Aichi, but the status of that show – and three follow-up events on the Road to Wrestle Grand Slam tour at Korakuen Hall – may be in question.
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium and the Tokyo Dome.
New dates are currently being determined.
Statement:https://t.co/NncxJhcc9P#njpw #njwgs pic.twitter.com/zUSiRRpYXW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 7, 2021
