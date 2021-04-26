New Japan Pro Wrestling Cancels Three Events Due To State of Emergency

It was reported last week that a state of emergency was declared in Japan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it seems it will force changes for New Japan Pro Wrestling. NJPW’s English-language website has announced that the company has cancelled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. The shows that were cancelled were set for May 8, 10 and 11. The announcement reads:

As a result of the State of Emergency declared across Tokyo, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has arrived at the decision to cancel three events on the Road to Wrestle Grand Slam tour on May 8, 10 and 11 at Korakuen Hall.

We deeply apologise to fans who were looking forward to these events. Though matches with no fans in attendance were considered, NJPW has decided that, in order to act in the best interests of staff and wrestlers as they prepare for Wrestle Grand Slam in Yokohama Stadium May 15 and Tokyo Dome May 29, cancellation was the correct course of action.

The following events are covered by today’s cancellations:

Saturday May 8, Korakuen Hall

Monday May 10, Korakuen Hall

Tuesday May 11, Korakuen Hall

All other events on our current schedule are set to proceed as planned, though New Japan Pro-Wrestling will be in constant contact with local authorities with regards to restrictions and regulations. Please check back on njpw1972.com for the latest event information. Fans in attendance are also reminded to check and comply with our live event policy.

All tickets for affected events will be refunded, with a procedure to be announced at a later date. If you have any ticketing inquiries, you can get in touch through our contact form, using the subject header ‘ticket inquiries’.