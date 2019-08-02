NJPW News: New Japan Releases Statement On Harley Race’s Passing, More Tickets Released For Debut In Lowell, MA

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a statement on the death of Harley Race, who passed away yesterday at the age of 76. Race only made one appearance for NJPW in 2014, at Wrestle Kingdom 8 in the Tokyo Dome. Here’s a press release:

Harley Race (1943-2019)

New Japan Pro Wrestling was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of American wrestling great Harley Race on August 1 at the age of 76.

Race never wrestled in an NJPW ring, but his legendary status was revered in Japan, where his 8 NWA title reigns were recognised by fans who called him ‘Mr. Pro Wrestling’, and where his almost majestic approach to a punishing in-ring style earned him the alternate nickname of the ‘Beautiful Beast’.

Debuting as a teen in 1960, his Japanese debut long predated New Japan Pro Wrestling. Instead, in 1968 and 1969, he wrestled for its precursor, the JWA. This would include matches where he teamed with Texan Bull Ramos to face Antonio Inoki and Giant Baba.

The bulk of Race’s Japanese career was spent wrestling for Baba in All Japan Pro Wrestling, where he shot to fame with notable matches against Baba himself, as well as Jumbo Tsuruta.

Race may not have wrestled in NJPW, but did stand in a New Japan ring after his retirement. Still closely tied to the NWA, he appeared as a representative of the organization on January 4 2014 during the NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Rob Conway and Satoshi Kojima. He had further communications with New Japan in November that year in connection to the WLW Wrestling Camp he organized, Race working to develop young talent well into the latter years of his life.

The deepest sympathies of everyone at New Japan Pro Wrestling go out to Harley Race’s family, friends and fans.

– NJPW has released more tickets for the company’s debut in Lowell, Massachusetts at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium, which is part of their Fighting Spirit Unleashed tour. The seats will be in the balcony, and are being released now that production plans were finalized. They will be available starting at 11 AM ET. For more information here. The show in Lowell happens in September 27, followed by shows at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on September 28 and the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on September 29. The latter two shows sold out instantly. Those advertised include Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Tetsuya Naito and Hiroshi Tanahashi.