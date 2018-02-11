New Japan Reveals Matches For This Month’s Australian Tour

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced matches for this month’s tour of Australia. The tour kicks off on Friday in Adelaide, with the cards thus far setr as:

February 16th – Adelaide:

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Evil and Sanada vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa

* Cody Rhodes vs. Rocky Romero

February 17th – Melbourne:

* Eliot Sexton vs. Lance Archer

* Non-Title Match: Jay White vs. Slex

* Juice Robinson, Kushida and Toa Henare vs. Young Bucks and Cody

* Non-Title Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Jonah Rock

February 19th – Perth:

* Will Ospreay vs. Cody vs. Robbie Eagles

* Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare