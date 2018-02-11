wrestling / News
New Japan Reveals Matches For This Month’s Australian Tour
February 11, 2018 | Posted by
– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced matches for this month’s tour of Australia. The tour kicks off on Friday in Adelaide, with the cards thus far setr as:
February 16th – Adelaide:
* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship Match: Evil and Sanada vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa
* Cody Rhodes vs. Rocky Romero
February 17th – Melbourne:
* Eliot Sexton vs. Lance Archer
* Non-Title Match: Jay White vs. Slex
* Juice Robinson, Kushida and Toa Henare vs. Young Bucks and Cody
* Non-Title Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Jonah Rock
February 19th – Perth:
* Will Ospreay vs. Cody vs. Robbie Eagles
* Young Bucks vs. Juice Robinson and Toa Henare