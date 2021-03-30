New Japan Reveals New IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Belt

New Japan unveiled the new IWGP World Heavyweight championship prior to their Road to Sakura Genesis show at Korakuen Hall today.

Kota Ibushi had declared his intention to merge the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles after he won them at WrestleKingdom earlier this year, with his defence against El Desperado at the New Japan 49th Anniversary show being the final defence of both titles.

Ibushi defends the new World Heavyweight title for the first time on Sunday April 4 at Sakura Genesis, against the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.