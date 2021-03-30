wrestling / News
New Japan Reveals New IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Belt
New Japan unveiled the new IWGP World Heavyweight championship prior to their Road to Sakura Genesis show at Korakuen Hall today.
Kota Ibushi had declared his intention to merge the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles after he won them at WrestleKingdom earlier this year, with his defence against El Desperado at the New Japan 49th Anniversary show being the final defence of both titles.
Ibushi defends the new World Heavyweight title for the first time on Sunday April 4 at Sakura Genesis, against the 2021 New Japan Cup winner Will Ospreay.
【IWGP世界ヘビー級ベルト贈呈式】
「いままでの歴史を絶対に継いだまま、もっともっと大きく、新しくしていきたいと思います」
“初代王者”飯伏幸太が決意表明！
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/r6N4avf567#njpw #njSG pic.twitter.com/Bvo3WcRf3u
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) March 30, 2021
✨The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.✨
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njSG pic.twitter.com/3UoEJupmLu
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 30, 2021
