New Japan Talents Announced For ROH’s War of the Worlds Tour

April 15, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee

Ring of Honor has announced several New Japan Pro Wrestling talents for their upcoming War of the Worlds tour. The names include the ROH and IWGP tag team champions The Guerrillas of Destiny, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hirooki Goto. All of the shows will stream live for Honor Club members. Here are the dates:

Wednesday, May 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm
Thursday, May 9 – Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm
Saturday, May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm
Sunday, May 12 – Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm

