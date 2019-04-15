New Japan Talents Announced For ROH’s War of the Worlds Tour

Ring of Honor has announced several New Japan Pro Wrestling talents for their upcoming War of the Worlds tour. The names include the ROH and IWGP tag team champions The Guerrillas of Destiny, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hirooki Goto. All of the shows will stream live for Honor Club members. Here are the dates:

Wednesday, May 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm

Thursday, May 9 – Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm

Saturday, May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm

Sunday, May 12 – Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm