wrestling / News
New Japan Talents Announced For ROH’s War of the Worlds Tour
April 15, 2019 | Posted by
Ring of Honor has announced several New Japan Pro Wrestling talents for their upcoming War of the Worlds tour. The names include the ROH and IWGP tag team champions The Guerrillas of Destiny, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hirooki Goto. All of the shows will stream live for Honor Club members. Here are the dates:
Wednesday, May 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm
Thursday, May 9 – Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm
Saturday, May 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm
Sunday, May 12 – Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm
More Trending Stories
- Asuka and Mandy Rose Trade Barbs Over Swimsuit Pic
- Ken Anderson Slams David Arquette’s Return to the Ring, Praises WWE Roster’s Response to Bret Hart Attack
- Matt Hardy Says a Lot of John Oliver’s Arguments Against WWE Were Outdated
- Stevie Ray Explains Why He Never Made the Jump to WWE, Says He Didn’t Want Harlem Heat to Turn Into Doink the Clown