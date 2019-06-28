New Japan World Has 100,000 Subscribers According To New IPO Filing

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that NJPW parent company Bushiroad is filing for an IPO which reveals several new financial statistics about the company and more.

– Bushiroad Director Harold George Meij’s salary is $691,000 per year. It’s unknown if this includes his pay as NJPW president. He was given 452,000 shares of Bushiroad stock and is a 3.01% owner of the company, which would be worth another $5 million, more if the company goes public. Directors and employees of Bushiroad get stock options but NJPW employees do not. Meij’s contract will expire in mid-to-late 2020. Meij also works as the external director of Earth Corporation, one of Japan’s largest pharmaceutical companies.

– Bushiroad made $270 million in revenue at the end of last year, with $46 million from NJPW.

– 2018 was the most successful year financially for NJPW.

– New Japan World subscribers were listed at 100,000.

– 2018 attendance was at 400,000, with 160 shows. That’s 2,500 paid per show, a little under half of the WWE main roster and three times the amount of NXT.